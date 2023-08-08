Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $77,670,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.06 on Monday, hitting $1,258.43. The stock had a trading volume of 111,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,802. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,423.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

