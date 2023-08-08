MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.70. 4,880,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,272. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

