Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. 379,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $223,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,085,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

