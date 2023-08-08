Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.14

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 727493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,693,351.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,693,351.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,755 shares of company stock worth $8,730,299. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Articles

