Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 153 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

