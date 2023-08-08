Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 798 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $35,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,464.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,458.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,502.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.