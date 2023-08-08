Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $30,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,310. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.92.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

