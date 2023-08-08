Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.67 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

