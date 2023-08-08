Mizuho Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 136,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.