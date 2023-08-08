MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259,000 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.11% of MKS Instruments worth $124,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.90. 241,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile



MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

