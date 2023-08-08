Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £288.64 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £288.64 ($368.87).

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,290.50 ($16.49). 1,460,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,488. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719 ($21.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,328.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a €0.23 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 2,966.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.09) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.52) to GBX 1,355 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

