Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $34,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. 8,386,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,879. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

