Morgan Stanley Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.89.

AMZN traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. 71,151,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,466,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

