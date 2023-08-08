Morgan Stanley Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $15.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.16% from the company’s current price.

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Frederick Ek bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

