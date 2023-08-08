Morgan Stanley Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 299,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,673. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.