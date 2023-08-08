Morgan Stanley Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,387

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,404 ($17.94) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
