Morgan Stanley Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,387

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,404 ($17.94) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

HCXLF remained flat at $13.73 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

