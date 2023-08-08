Morgan Stanley Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $101.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,538,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

