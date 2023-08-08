Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.86.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.02. 163,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after acquiring an additional 489,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

