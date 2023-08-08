MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRC Global Stock Down 10.9 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $837.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 188,996 shares in the last quarter.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

