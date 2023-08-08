MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 150179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSP Recovery stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

