NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 6%

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.65. 50,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 530,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

