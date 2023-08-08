NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.65. 50,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 530,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
