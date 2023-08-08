NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Stock Price Down 6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.65. 50,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 530,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the first quarter worth about $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

