Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.87

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.87 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.90 ($0.87), with a volume of 168296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.90).

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.15.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.