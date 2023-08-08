Natera’s (NTRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $70.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

NTRA traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 1,977,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,915 shares of company stock worth $1,530,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

