National Bankshares Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE ENB traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,324. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$47.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.59. The company has a market cap of C$97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9660703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

