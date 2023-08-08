National HealthCare Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NHC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,758.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NHC

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.