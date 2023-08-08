Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 2.9 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.