Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $17,205.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00188169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

