Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $554,879.31 and $28,831.16 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008781 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,058,140 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.