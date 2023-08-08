Needham & Company LLC Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $295.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $318.77.

EPAM traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $243.55. The company had a trading volume of 614,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

