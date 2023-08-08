Needham & Company LLC Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $295.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

