Needham & Company LLC Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $100.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on W. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,153,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,798. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

