Needham & Company LLC Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $46.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

