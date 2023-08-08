Needham & Company LLC Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.16.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.81. 1,897,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,263. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $661,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

