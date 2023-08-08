Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.10.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,999,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

