Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $660.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.48.

NOW traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

