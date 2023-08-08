NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut NerdWallet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NRDS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,966. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 64.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

