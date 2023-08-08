New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.33.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1,515,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

