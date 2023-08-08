NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 13,847 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. 944,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,306. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

