NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 818 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.47% of PowerSchool worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Trading Down 12.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -141.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

About PowerSchool

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.