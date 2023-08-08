NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 60,519 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.51% of H&R Block worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 420,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.