NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,745. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.