NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
