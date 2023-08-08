NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,597. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $442.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

