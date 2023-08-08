NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $15.27 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,736 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 2,982,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,869. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

