NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

