NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. New Relic makes up 2.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $57,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Relic by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,780.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $187,770.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,874. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.87.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
