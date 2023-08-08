NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $473.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.