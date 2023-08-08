Nextracker Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXT) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 8th

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 8th. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 116.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $29,912,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

