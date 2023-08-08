NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 96840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

