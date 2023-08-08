Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53), with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.60).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Nexus Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

See Also

