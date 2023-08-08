NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,461 shares of company stock worth $27,004,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.